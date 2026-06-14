A three-year-old girl was rescued in east London after dangling from a third-floor window ledge for nearly nine minutes. Indian-origin man Mohamed Jesil caught the child after she slipped, saving her life. He credited his cricket experience for the quick reaction.

A three-year-old girl was rescued in a dramatic incident in east London after being seen dangling from a third-floor window ledge for nearly nine minutes. The alarming episode took place on Tuesday afternoon above a shop on Ilford High Road, leaving onlookers in shock as they watched the child cling desperately to the narrow ledge. The situation quickly drew attention, with concerned residents gathering below in fear as the toddler struggled to hold on.

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According to reports from The Metro, the incident escalated rapidly as the child began losing her grip. A police officer and a local resident, Mohamed Jesil, immediately rushed to the scene after noticing the danger. Jesil, a father of five-month-old twins, later said he acted on pure instinct, driven by a parent’s natural response upon seeing a child in distress.

Swift Response at the Scene

As the situation unfolded, a passerby quickly brought a stepladder in an attempt to assist. Moments later, the toddler slipped from the ledge. However, Jesil managed to catch her safely before she could fall to the ground. A police officer present at the scene helped steady both of them, while relieved bystanders applauded the quick response that helped prevent a potential tragedy.

Heroic Act Driven By Instinct

Speaking to The Metro, Jesil, who works as a restaurant manager, said his actions were instinctive and influenced by his experience as a parent. He also mentioned that his past involvement in cricket in India helped him stay focused during the critical moments, enabling him to make the crucial catch.

Child Escapes Without Injury

Fortunately, the young girl did not suffer any injuries during the ordeal. Her father expressed deep gratitude towards both the police officer and Jesil, describing them as heroes who saved his daughter’s life. He confirmed that she was safe and had already returned to school following the incident.

Police Confirmation And Timeline

The Metropolitan Police stated that officers were called to the scene at approximately 3:23 pm after reports of a child in danger. Thanks to the swift and coordinated response from those present, the child was brought to safety by 3:32 pm without any injuries.

Social Media Reaction And Praise

The Indian-origin rescuer has since been widely praised online for his bravery. Social media users applauded the act, with one commenter stating:

“Truly a brave and heartwarming act. Quick thinking and teamwork saved a precious life. Humanity at its best knows no boundaries.”