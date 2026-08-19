The Indian Embassy in Israel mourns the tragic death of Indian national Rajiv Acharya. It is in close contact with Israeli authorities, who have arrested a suspect and are investigating the incident to establish the full facts and circumstances.

Indian National Dies in Israel; Suspect Arrested

The Embassy of India in Israel on Wednesday expressed deep sadness following the tragic death of Indian national Rajiv Acharya in Israel, adding that it is monitoring the developments in the case. In a statement shared on X, the Embassy confirmed it is maintaining close contact with local law enforcement, who have apprehended a suspect in connection with the incident.

"The Embassy of India is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian national, Mr Rajiv Acharya, in Israel. The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident," the post read.

Expressing condolences over the tragic incident, the Embassy wrote, "The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and stands ready to provide all possible assistance." It further affirmed that the mission will "continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the concerned authorities."'

The Embassy did not share the cause of death of the Indian national. The development comes amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia.

The Embassy of India is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian national, Mr Rajiv Acharya, in Israel. The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the… — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 19, 2026

India-Israel Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that India and Israel will continue to strengthen their bonds. He made the remarks in a post on X as he reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post where the latter had informed about a conversation between the two leaders on Thursday, which focused on further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership and also discussing the situation in West Asia.

He said, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to review and expand their bilateral ties, with discussions centring on deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and addressing regional developments.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced details of the interaction during the bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Jaiswal noted that the call was initiated by the Israeli side and received by Prime Minister Modi.

"During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal stated, emphasising the robust framework of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership. This dialogue follows a previous telephonic discussion between the two leaders in March to address the regional situation.

Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

Economic and diplomatic ties continue to show strong momentum; in July, India and Israel concluded the second round of negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeting an early, balanced, and comprehensive economic pact. (ANI)