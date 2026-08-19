Indian Ambassador to Somalia, Adarsh Swaika, presented his credentials to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. He conveyed greetings from India's leaders and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties in multiple sectors.

Indian Ambassador to Somalia Adarsh Swaika on Wednesday presented his Letter of Credence to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the presidential palace here. During the presentation ceremony, Ambassador Swaika conveyed warm greetings on behalf of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming New Delhi's strong commitment to enhancing multi-sectoral cooperation between the two nations.

"Honoured to present my Letter of Credence to H.E Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of Somalia, today at Villa Somalia. Conveyed greetings of Hon'ble Rashtrapati ji @rashtrapatibhvn and Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Committed to further strengthening ties between India and Somalia," Swaika shared in an official post on X. https://x.com/adarshswaika1/status/2090086021941661876?s=12&t=iAytLvzFQ7BQ43U-mDPzag

Deepening Engagement with East Africa

The presentation of credentials marks a key step in expanding India's engagement with East Africa and the Horn of Africa, building upon longstanding partnership frameworks in capacity building, education, trade, healthcare, and security.

Historical and Diplomatic Ties

India and Somalia relations are age old, with strong connect established by traders who sailed through the Indian ocean to buy and sell goods in the Horn of Africa. The connection still continues with presence of Indian business community in Somalia.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1960, a year after its independence. The Commissioner of India to Mauritius was accredited as Ambassador of India to Somalia and presented Credentials in 1961. Later, a resident Mission was opened in Mogadishu. After the outbreak of civil war in 1991, the Indian Embassy in Mogadishu was closed. High Commission of India, Nairobi is concurrently accredited to Somalia.

In the past few years, both countries have witnessed a number of high-level visits from both sides which have helped further strengthening the bilateral relations. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud led the Somali delegation for the 3rd India Africa Forum Summit held in New Delhi from 26-29 October 2015, He held a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi. He also visited Bhopal and during the visit, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate degree by the Barkatullah University, Bhopal of which he is an alumnus. (ANI)