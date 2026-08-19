Family of Tibetan self-immolator Pawo Lobga Rangzen met with US Special Coordinator Riley Barnes, briefing him on Lobga's sacrifice and final message. The Tibetan Youth Congress urged the US to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Family members of Pawo Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated outside the United Nations on July 2, 2026, met on Wednesday with Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Riley Barnes to brief the US government on his sacrifice, his final message, and the circumstances surrounding his death. The meeting provided an opportunity for Lobga's family to share their concerns and to urge continued US attention to the human rights situation in Tibet and the issues that motivated his final act.

Call for US Action and Continued Support

Also attending the meeting was the President of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), who briefed on initiatives undertaken by TYC following Lobga's sacrifice and outlined the Tibetan community's ongoing efforts to honour his message through peaceful advocacy and action. The TYC President also presented several points for continued US support for the Tibetan cause and for greater international attention to Tibet, and urged the US government to raise the issue of Tibet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit.

The meeting underscored the importance of ensuring that Pawo Lobga Rangzen's sacrifice and his call for justice, unity, and action are not forgotten. The participants expressed appreciation for the US government's willingness to hear directly from Lobga's family and representatives of the Tibetan Youth Congress.

The meeting was also attended by Yeshi Tenzin, former TYC centrex member; RTYC NYNJ President Jamphel Chosang; Capital Area RTYC President Tenzin Youdon; and former TYC President Chisur Tenzing Jigme, who helped coordinate this.