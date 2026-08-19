Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth concluded his official visit to Nepal, where he met his counterpart, was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army, and discussed expanding bilateral defence cooperation.

General Dhiraj Seth, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, undertook an official visit to Nepal from 16 to 19 August 2026. Upon his arrival in Kathmandu on 16 August 2026, General Seth was received by senior officials of the Nepali Army and representatives of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Official Engagements and Defence Cooperation

According to an official release, on 17 August 2026, General Seth laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion, Tundikhel, and paid homage to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. He thereafter visited the Nepali Army Headquarters where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The COAS then met General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS of the Nepali Army and Honorary General of the Indian Army, and discussed ways to expand the bilateral defence cooperation. Demonstrating India's continued commitment towards capability development, General Seth handed over vehicles and medical equipment for enhancing disaster preparedness and humanitarian response capabilities.

Honorary Rank Conferred

Continuing with the age-old tradition, the President of Nepal conferred upon General Dhiraj Seth the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army in a ceremony at Shital Niwas. Following the ceremony, General Seth called on Ram Chandra Paudel, the President of Nepal.

High-Level Meetings and Academic Interaction

On 18 August 2026, General Dhiraj Seth visited the Nepali Army Command and Staff College at Shivapuri and interacted with students and faculty members. The interaction provided an opportunity for meaningful exchanges of ideas and reaffirmed the importance of academic collaboration between the armed forces of India and Nepal. Subsequently, General Seth held a courtesy call with the Prime Minister of Nepal, where the discussion focused on the longstanding partnership between the two countries, especially defence cooperation.

Engagement with Veterans in Pokhara

General Dhiraj Seth visited Pokhara and interacted with the Indian Army veterans on 19 August 2026. Addressing the gathering, General Seth expressed his deep appreciation for the exemplary service, unwavering dedication, and supreme sacrifices made by Indian Army veterans in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and security, the release emphasised. As a mark of respect and gratitude, Veer Naris and gallantry awardees were felicitated during the event. Mobility equipment was also distributed to Ex-Servicemen to support their well-being and improve their quality of life.

General Seth dedicated the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) Polyclinic at Kohalpur to the service of the Ex-Servicemen community. The establishment of the facility represents another significant milestone in strengthening healthcare support for veterans and their dependents in Nepal, the release added.

The visit helped strengthen the multifaceted India-Nepal relationship and deepen cooperation across various domains of defence and security, the release highlighted.