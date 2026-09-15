A viral video from Bangkok, Thailand, shows devotees offering bubble tea to Lord Ganesha, a local adaptation of traditional worship. While Indian customs involve offerings like modaks, this Thai practice incorporates a popular local beverage. In Thailand, Ganesha is known as Phra Phikanet and is revered for fortune and success.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations often come with familiar offerings such as modaks, laddoos, fruits and sweets. But a glimpse from Thailand has caught attention for putting a distinctly local twist on the way devotees worship Lord Ganesha.

A video shared by Bangkok-based content creator Piya Ping shows devotees offering bubble tea, or boba tea, to a Ganesha idol in Bangkok. The unusual offering has sparked interest online, particularly among viewers accustomed to seeing traditional Indian offerings during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Explaining the custom in her Instagram video, Piya said, “I know that we are supposed to offer Ganesha his favorite snack, Laddu, but over here in Bangkok, Thailand, we offer this, bubble tea.”

Watch the viral video here:

The video offers a glimpse into the distinctive place Ganesha holds in Thailand. The Hindu deity is known there by names including Phra Phikanet and Phra Phikanesuan and is associated with fortune, success and the removal of obstacles. His worship also reflects the long-standing cultural interaction between Hindu and Buddhist traditions in the region.

Ganesha's presence in Thailand is part of a much wider history. Hindu beliefs and Indian cultural influences travelled across parts of South, East and Southeast Asia over centuries through trade and cultural exchanges. As these traditions evolved in different regions, local practices and forms of devotion developed alongside them.

In Thailand, devotees may offer sweets, fruits and other items to Ganesha, particularly in connection with prayers for prosperity and success. The bubble-tea offering shown in Piya's video adds a contemporary and distinctly Thai flavour to that tradition.

The moment is also a reminder that religious celebrations can take different forms across cultures. While devotees in India commonly associate Ganpati celebrations with modaks and laddoos, the Bangkok video shows how worship can incorporate elements familiar to the local community.

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway, the unusual “boba tea for Bappa” moment has given social media users another glimpse into the diverse ways Lord Ganesha is revered outside India.