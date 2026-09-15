US economist Jeffrey Sachs urged India to leave the 'anti-China' Quad, stating India is a superpower that doesn't need Washington to form its foreign policy. He advocated for BRICS as a counterweight to what he called a 'delusional' US policy.

Sachs Urges India to Leave 'Anti-China' Quad

American economist and foreign policy expert Jeffrey Sachs has called for India to distance itself from the Quad, describing the grouping as "anti-China", while arguing that New Delhi does not need the United States to shape its foreign policy.In an interview with ANI amid discussions on BRICS as a platform for a more multilateral and multipolar global order amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainties, Sachs said India's security should come from its own capabilities and bilateral relations, rather than from Washington, while describing BRICS as a potential counterweight to what he called a widening gap between US policy and global realities.

Asked whether BRICS propounds a system that will lead the world, Sachs said, "India did not go all that way, but it went a bit too far for my taste to hitch onto the US as a lever. I want India to leave the Quad, for example. The Quad is a grouping that is anti-China. India shouldn't be part of an anti-China group. India's security is not going to come from the United States. It's going to come from India, and it's going to come from its own bilateral relations. India is a superpower. It doesn't need the United States to form its foreign policy."

BRICS as a Counterweight to 'Delusional' US Policy

Sachs said Washington is in a "delusional state of affairs" and is learning its lessons the hard way, expressing hope that BRICS could help it understand the changing global reality more quickly and peacefully. "We have this absolutely delusional state of affairs in Washington right now. They don't get it. They're learning the hard way. The BRICS, I hope, can help them learn a little bit faster in a peaceful way," he added.

Sachs' remarks also came against the backdrop of China's participation in the BRICS summit, which he said reflected the grouping's broader role in promoting a multipolar international system. He argued that BRICS was not seeking to replace the US as a global leader but was instead advocating a multilateral order.

The Dawn of a 'Post-US World'

Asked whether BRICS signifies the emergence of a "Post-American international order or multilateralism", Sachs said, "We're in a post-US world in the sense that the US can't defeat Iran and the Houthis, where US-led NATO forces cannot defeat Russia, where the US can't win a trade war against China, much less a hot war. So we're already in a post-US world, except, unfortunately, in the imagination of the US leaders, and the most delusional of all is our President."

"We've had mediocre to disastrous Presidents for many terms now, and we're in our disaster phase. There's a huge gap between American policy and global reality. The BRICS can be the counterweight to that," he added.

BRICS' Role in a Multilateral Order

Sachs also spoke about India-China relations, saying, "India and China are determined to resolve issues that were instigated by the British Raj more than a century ago."

He said that BRICS is not seeking to take control of the world but aims to challenge US and European dominance and promote a multilateral system alongside a multipolar global order. "This [BRICS] is not a group that says, we'll run the world now. This is a group that says, 'You don't run the world, United States. You and your European allies, who were once our imperial powers, don't run the world. We're going to have a multilateral world that goes along with the multipolar world'," he said.

New Delhi Declaration on Global Challenges

The remarks come as India, under its BRICS chairship, was able to bring a collective consensus among member states on key global challenges, with the New Delhi Declaration reflecting a shared emphasis on multilateralism, dialogue, peace and international cooperation.

The New Delhi Declaration 2026 was unanimously adopted during the Leaders' Summit on Saturday, expressing concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and calling for maximum restraint and efforts to avoid actions that could further aggravate the situation. The declaration urged the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and called for greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

"We stress the need to work together to maintain smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy, in accordance with applicable international law," the declaration said.

The grouping also expressed serious concern over attacks on civilian infrastructure and peaceful nuclear facilities under full safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing that nuclear safeguards, safety and security must be upheld, including during armed conflicts.

The declaration called for implementation of relevant UN General Assembly and UN Security Council resolutions and urged all parties to maintain a ceasefire and ensure full and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.

On the broader international order, the joint declaration noted the current global context of polarisation and distrust and encouraged global action to strengthen international peace and security. It advocated a multilateral approach that respects diverse national viewpoints and positions on crucial global issues, including sustainable development, eradication of hunger and poverty and the global response to climate change, while expressing deep concern over attempts to link security with the climate change agenda. (ANI)