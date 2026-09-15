Journalists in Iran describe mounting legal threats, internet blackouts and restricted access that have reshaped reporting since the outbreak of war, leaving many fearful and silenced.

The impact of Iran’s security clampdown became clear when reporters were asked to describe the current reality. Only a handful agreed to speak, while many declined or stopped responding, fearing retaliation even if anonymity was promised.

During an 88-day internet blackout, connectivity dropped to about 1%, leaving journalists unable to cover surging violence. What some expected to be temporary wartime policies have endured months after large-scale fighting eased, trapping reporters in a prolonged struggle.

Mounting Legal Risks

One veteran journalist in Tehran said speaking openly could expose him to prosecution. “They will summon me, open another case against me, and ask why I spoke,” he explained.

According to reports, at least seven journalists have faced arrest, detention or summons since February 28, 2026. In July, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry listed “hostile” media outlets such as BBC Persian and Voice of America, warning that providing them information could lead to charges under espionage laws.

In August, lawmakers advanced a bill targeting “foreign influence,” banning interviews with hostile media and requiring clearance for some interactions with foreign journalists. Earlier this month, a Revolutionary Court sentenced veteran photojournalist Yalda Moaiery to 15 years in prison for interviews and photographs shared with outlets deemed hostile, charges she denies and is appealing.

Restricted Movement And Blackouts

Ordinary press credentials no longer guaranteed access to strike sites. Journalists reported restrictions on freely entering or documenting damaged areas, with judicial authorities warning that photographing missile impact zones could lead to prosecution.

For editor Hadi Kasaeizadeh, the pressures became personal when Israeli missiles struck near his home. “My press card and publishing license meant nothing. I wasn’t allowed to photograph or report what I was seeing,” he said.

Internet access was also cut off. “When the global internet was cut, we didn’t even have Google,” Kasaeizadeh said. “We were inside the country but couldn’t report our own reality.”

Economic journalist Maryam Shokrani described routine reporting as near impossible during the blackout. Even after partial restoration, slow speeds, forced VPN use, blocked video calls and surveillance remain constant obstacles.

Silent Sources And Self-Censorship

Labor reporter Reza Asadabadi said the most profound shift has been the erosion of trust. “Many of my sources, including officials and ordinary people, are afraid to speak,” he explained. Even non-political topics such as unemployment or the economy are avoided.

Journalists said contacts who once introduced them to sources now hesitate, witnesses refuse to share photographs, and experts decline interviews. “Professional reporting was pushed into the shadows,” Shokrani said.

Editors are reportedly taking orders from security officials on sensitive subjects. Reporters avoid contacting sources abroad and rely on encrypted apps like Signal and Telegram. “The fear itself changes how you work,” one political journalist said.

Alongside security risks, financial pressures are weakening independent journalism. Many outlets struggle to pay salaries, forcing reporters to take multiple jobs. In April, more than 100 journalists and staff were laid off from one of Iran’s largest private media outlets, while around 50 lost jobs at Donya-e Eqtesad.

Kasaeizadeh said raids and confiscated equipment forced him to stop publishing his magazine. To cover household expenses and tuition, he sold his motorcycle and later his car.

Despite the hardships, journalists insist on continuing their work. “We cannot lose journalism,” Shokrani said. “If we lose it, rebuilding it for society may become impossible.”