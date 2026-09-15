A bizarre computer blunder at a UK zoo left visitors stunned after a ticket listing appeared online advertising a “child predator tour” featuring some of its most dangerous animals.

A bizarre computer blunder at a UK zoo left visitors stunned after a ticket listing appeared online advertising a “child predator tour” featuring some of its most dangerous animals. Chester Zoo was forced to quickly rename the 90-minute bus tour after the wording was branded “sinister” by visitors and sparked mockery online.

A spokeswoman for the zoo attributed the embarrassing error to a technical issue, saying it was "due to our default naming convention in our system", but confirmed that the name was "quickly changed".

The blunder surfaced earlier this week as part of the Cheshire zoo's ticket promotion for a private bus tour showcasing its Sumatran tigers, lions, rhinos and Komodo dragons.

The private bus tour was advertised at £25 for children, while tickets labelled 'Adult predator' were also mistakenly listed for £30.

The zoo's website described the experience as an opportunity to get an exclusive look at some of its most impressive predators.

It said, "Discover the predators of the animal kingdom, and their prey in our brand new guided tour.

"You'll be the first visitors in the zoo as you board our electric tour bus and enjoy 90 minutes of the zoo all to yourself.

"Come face to face with some of the zoo's most iconic animals, away from the crowds, including our family of Sumatran tigers.

“Your expert tour guides will be on hand to share fascinating facts about some of nature's most effective hunters.”