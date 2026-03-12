Nepal's Reset: Balen Shah's Win, Gen Z Uprising, India Ties & More | Madhav Chaulagain EXCLUSIVE

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Nepal's Reset: Balen Shah's Win, Gen Z Uprising, India Ties & More

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 12 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Exclusive interview with Nepal's outgoing Minister for Forest and Environment, Mr. Madhav Chaulagain, on the dramatic political changes following the Gen Z protests and September 2025 riots that ousted KP Sharma Oli. He shares insights on Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah's overwhelming mandate with Rashtriya Swatantra Party's victory in the 2026 elections, the interim government's peaceful handling of unrest under PM Sushila Karki, neighboring countries' (especially India's) supportive role, comparisons with Bangladesh, and hopes for strong India-Nepal ties under the new government. A candid look at Nepal's youth-led democratic renewal and future priorities.

