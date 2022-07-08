Viral video shows man spitting on clothes while ironing them

In a viral video, an old guy is seen ironing clothing in an unusual manner and spraying water from his mouth instead of the spray bottle. He can be seen filling his mouth with water from a jug and spraying it on the cloth. Watch video.

To iron properly, people sprinkle water on the clothing so that when the hot iron falls on them, the garments become straight through the water. Ironing with water is a highly effective procedure. What counts, though, is how the water is spilled. Typically, water is sprinkled by hand or using a spray bottle. However, an old guy is seen ironing clothing in an unusual manner and spraying water from his mouth has recently made headlines.

A video was recently published on the popular Instagram account Adult Society for humorous and odd films. In this video, a person pressing clothes, an old guy iron clothes, spit water from mouth on the clothing using his mouth rather than a bottle or his hands.

He is filling his mouth with water from a jug and spraying it on the cloth. Right next to it is an old-fashioned coal-fired iron.

This video has had over 16 lakh views and has been liked by over 71 thousand people. Many individuals are also giving their feedback. A user wrote in a humorous tone, "Get the press done, pals!" At the same time, another user stated that the guy shown in the video is unquestionably a fan of WWE superstar Triple H. Someone puzzled why, if he had a bottle next to him to spray from, he was spraying from his lips. One guy even said that an ironer may sprinkle water on his crops in the same manner.

(Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for veracity of the video)