Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video shows man spitting on clothes while ironing them

    In a viral video, an old guy is seen ironing clothing in an unusual manner and spraying water from his mouth instead of the spray bottle. He can be seen filling his mouth with water from a jug and spraying it on the cloth. Watch video.

    Viral video shows man spitting on clothes while ironing them gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    To iron properly, people sprinkle water on the clothing so that when the hot iron falls on them, the garments become straight through the water. Ironing with water is a highly effective procedure. What counts, though, is how the water is spilled. Typically, water is sprinkled by hand or using a spray bottle. However, an old guy is seen ironing clothing in an unusual manner and spraying water from his mouth has recently made headlines.

    A video was recently published on the popular Instagram account Adult Society for humorous and odd films. In this video, a person pressing clothes, an old guy iron clothes, spit water from mouth on the clothing using his mouth rather than a bottle or his hands.

    Also Read | Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

    He is filling his mouth with water from a jug and spraying it on the cloth. Right next to it is an old-fashioned coal-fired iron.

    Also Read: Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    This video has had over 16 lakh views and has been liked by over 71 thousand people. Many individuals are also giving their feedback. A user wrote in a humorous tone, "Get the press done, pals!" At the same time, another user stated that the guy shown in the video is unquestionably a fan of WWE superstar Triple H. Someone puzzled why, if he had a bottle next to him to spray from, he was spraying from his lips. One guy even said that an ironer may sprinkle water on his crops in the same manner.

    Also Read | Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    (Disclaimer: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for veracity of the video)

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam - gps

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety - gps

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding - gps

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding

    UP cop's act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet - gps

    Watch: UP cop’s act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of vehicle in which one can eat and travel - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of vehicle in which one can eat and travel

    Recent Stories

    Did you know: Former national coach Sam Allardyce was once rejected as England's Prime Minister in petition-ayh

    Did you know: Former national coach Sam Allardyce was once rejected as England's Prime Minister in petition

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    Neetu Kapoor birthday Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom in law drb

    Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom-in-law

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon