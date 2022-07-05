Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

In a shocking incident, a Delhi resident violently thrashed members of a family with their pet dog in the Paschim Vihar area after the dog barked at him.

A terrifying video emerged on social media, showing a man hitting members of a family along with their pet dog in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. As per sources, the man got furious after the pet dog barked at him. He chased the dog with an iron rod, and later the family members intervened. The CCTV camera installed near the victim's house captured the entire incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer), Sameer Sharma, a man identified as Dharamvir Dahiya was walking on the street when a pet dog started barking at him.

In the video, the man can be seen running after the dog, following which the family members tried to intervene. An older man identified as 53-year-old Hemant can be seen trying to save the dog. However, the angry Dahiya knocked him down with the iron rod. After receiving an intense bang on his head, the dog was also seen lying unconscious for some time. Hearing the noise, another person arrived and attempted to stop the attacker but got injured on his head instead. The canine, which woke up after some time, can be seen running in pain with a concussion in the video.

The police recorded an FIR under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station. The injured were medically examined and presently undergoing treatment.

After the video went viral, animal lovers and social media users demanded disciplinary action against the offender.

