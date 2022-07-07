Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai police posted a funny video of two elderly passengers arguing for a seat on a public bus. But, the video came with an underlying message that highlighting road safety.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 3:43 PM IST


    The Mumbai Police's social media accounts often share trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to encourage people and spread awareness regarding road safety and other laws. While many other police departments in India have started posting memes and trending references to reach out to the younger generation, the Mumbai Police department remains on the top of the list. Recently, the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police came up with an innovative way to communicate a message about road safety, as it's more accessible for people to get the news that way. 

    The hilarious video starts with two elderly passengers arguing over a bus seat. Yes, the two men sitting together on a bus seat and fighting for space. One says “Hai Jagah,” while the other states. “Nahi hai.” The angry men repeatedly say the exact words while arguing for space. Mumbai Police utilised this video to convey the message to people travelling on two-wheelers. According to Section 128 of traffic rules, a motorcycle rider shall not carry more than one pillion rider as a safety measure. Sharing the video on Instagram, Mumbai Police captioned it saying, "There’s 'no space' for a third person on a two wheeler!"

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 213K views and 50K likes. Social media users discovered the footage funny shared by Mumbai Police and flooded their opinions in the comments with laughing emojis. A user wrote, "Uncles were just playing around guys." Another person commented, "Uncle aapka stop aagaya.. waha bahot jaga hai." Take a look.

