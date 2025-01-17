Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 5:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Experience the excitement of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 as South Korea and the USA's Men battle to a nail-biting 62-62 draw! This intense match showed incredible athleticism, strategy, and teamwork from both sides, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Watch the highlights to see the key moments that defined this evenly matched contest and how both teams fought hard for victory. Don’t miss this action-packed recap of a memorable clash in the tournament! WATCH.

