Entertainment
Many Bollywood celebrities own expensive bungalows. The price of some star bungalows can surprise anyone. Let's know about them...
Shahrukh Khan's bungalow Mannat, which is worth Rs 200 crore, is spread over 27,000 sq ft at Bandstand. Its interior is designed by Gauri Khan.
Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa is quite famous. Spread over 10,000 sq ft, this bungalow is worth Rs 120 crore and is located in Juhu.
Ajay Devgn lives with his family in his Shivshakti bungalow. Spread over 5,310 sq ft, this bungalow is worth Rs 60 crore.
Hrithik Roshan's bungalow in Andheri is spread over 38,000 sq ft. His penthouse is on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors and is worth 100 crore.
Salman Khan lives in Galaxy Apartments, worth 100 crore. His farmhouse in Panvel, spread over 150 acres, is worth 150 crore.
Shilpa Shetty lives in Kinara, a sea-facing bungalow in Juhu. This bungalow is worth around 100 crore rupees.
Deepika Padukone's apartment is a quadruplex at Bandstand. She owns the 16th, 17th, 18th & 19th floors of Sagar Resham, worth 119 crore, spread over 11,266 sq ft.
Emergency: Who played Sanjay Gandhi in Kangana Ranaut's film?
Kareena Kapoor's 6 Inspiring Quotes on Strength and Love
Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged Rs 5 Crore FEE for 3-minute song?
Bigg Boss Show Winners: Full list from season 1 to 17