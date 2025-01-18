DA increment in West Bengal: All you need to know about the latest update

Will the Dearness Allowance (DA) in West Bengal increase by 10%, 6%, or not at all? Get the latest updates and news on the DA hike for government employees. What is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the matter?

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

The state is abuzz with discussions about the DA hike. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that DA will not be increased in the state at this time.

article_image2

The central government announced DA before the end of the year. Following this, several states have made significant announcements. However, government employees in this state are still worried.

article_image3

Bengal's employees are not yet satisfied with the current DA. Government employees have not received any confirmed news about when the DA will be increased.

article_image4

The allowance for Home Guards was also increased recently. Their salaries have increased significantly.

article_image5

Here's the confirmed news: The DA for government employees will not be increased now, neither by 10% nor by 3%.

article_image6

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet made any announcement regarding the DA increase. Therefore, Bengal's employees are still disappointed about when the DA will be increased.

