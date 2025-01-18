DA increment in West Bengal: All you need to know about the latest update

Will the Dearness Allowance (DA) in West Bengal increase by 10%, 6%, or not at all? Get the latest updates and news on the DA hike for government employees. What is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the matter?

The state is abuzz with discussions about the DA hike. The Chief Minister has clearly stated that DA will not be increased in the state at this time.

The central government announced DA before the end of the year. Following this, several states have made significant announcements. However, government employees in this state are still worried.

Bengal's employees are not yet satisfied with the current DA. Government employees have not received any confirmed news about when the DA will be increased.

The allowance for Home Guards was also increased recently. Their salaries have increased significantly.

Here's the confirmed news: The DA for government employees will not be increased now, neither by 10% nor by 3%.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not yet made any announcement regarding the DA increase. Therefore, Bengal's employees are still disappointed about when the DA will be increased.

