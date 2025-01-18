Champions Trophy 2025: When astrologer predicted Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as India's coach

Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicted in November 2024 that Gautam Gambhir, as India's head coach, is destined to win at least one ICC trophy. Will his luck shine in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025?

First Published Jan 18, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

As Team India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a prediction made in November 2024 by renowned astrologer Greenstone Lobo has resurfaced, fueling optimism among fans. In an interview with Times of India, Lobo predicted that India head coach Gautam Gambhir is destined to lead the team to at least one ICC trophy during his coaching tenure.

Analyzing Gambhir’s astrological chart, Lobo had highlighted key planetary alignments that point to a bright future for the former World Cup-winning cricketer in his coaching career.

"Gautam Gambhir has been a phenomenal leader for India. He was one of the architects of the two World Cup wins we have—the 2007 T20 World Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup of 2011. He has been a great match-winner. Can he really prove himself as a coach?" he had said.

"For a coach, you need to have a strong seventh house. The seventh house signifies impact on people, teaching others, and influencing others. You also need planets like Jupiter and Neptune in powerful positions," the astrologer had added.

"Gambhir has Uranus in deep exaltation and Neptune in deep exaltation. Four of his planets are in deep exaltation. This has made him a great player. But Neptune's transit is happening in the tenth house, the house of career. This means he is going to be a great teacher. Things are going to get better for him now," he further remarked.

"Neptune is in a very good position for Gambhir, which means he is going to do something really big. Gambhir will win at least one ICC trophy as a coach. There are two different captains with whom Gambhir can win an ICC trophy. He may even win more than one ICC trophy," the astrologer had predicted.

Champions Trophy 2025: A Defining Challenge

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled from February 19 to March 9, will be a major test for Gambhir’s leadership as a coach. India will play its matches in the UAE under a hybrid hosting model shared with Pakistan. The eight-team tournament will feature 15 high-stakes 50-over matches.

India is placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The team will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai, followed by a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23. India’s final group-stage match is scheduled against New Zealand on March 2.

Group B comprises defending Cricket World Cup champions Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The Champions Trophy comes at a crucial time for Gambhir, whose coaching journey has faced challenges, especially in the wake of the recent defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Fans are hopeful that the tournament will be the stage where Lobo’s prediction comes true, cementing Gambhir’s legacy not just as a player but also as a coach.

Squad Announcement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce India’s squad for the Champions Trophy on January 18. While head coach Gautam Gambhir will not be present, captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will address the media during a press conference in Mumbai.

With the astrologer’s forecast in mind, all eyes are on Gambhir as he leads India into a high-stakes international tournament. Can the stars align for India under Gambhir’s guidance? Fans won’t have to wait long to find out.

