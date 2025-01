As Bigg Boss 18 gears up for its grand finale, voting trends reveal fitness influencer Rajat Dalal leading with 41%, followed by Vivian Dsena at 28%, and Karan Veer Mehra at 15%. The top six finalists include Rajat, Vivian, Karan, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh. Fans can vote until January 19 at 12 PM. The finale airs on January 19 at 9:30 PM on Colors TV and JioCinema.