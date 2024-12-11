Baba Vanga's SHOCKING predictions for Europe, Vladimir Putin for 2025; here what it said

Baba Vanga, the blind Bulgarian mystic known for her accurate predictions, has made several chilling prophecies for 2025 and beyond, including war in Europe, Muslim dominance, and the eventual end of humanity.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 3:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

Baba Vanga's predictions for 2025 paint a grim picture, foreseeing the start of devastating events. She predicted a terrible war in Europe, leading to significant loss of life and societal damage.

The Bulgarian mystic, known for her supernatural abilities, has gained global recognition for her prophecies. Her predictions, ranging from terrorist attacks in America to Brexit and even Princess Diana's death, have proven eerily accurate. If they come to pass, her prophecies for 2025 suggest a bleak future for humankind.

Baba Vanga also predicted that by 2043, Muslims would rule Europe. She foresaw the return of communism worldwide by 2076. Interestingly, the legendary French prophet Nostradamus predicted a devastating war in Europe in 2025, along with the awakening of ancient volcanoes and potential floods.

If Baba Vanga's predictions hold true, Vladimir Putin will be re-elected, and Russia's global influence will significantly expand. She predicted that 2025 would mark the beginning of the end for Earth, with human civilization facing extinction by 5079.

