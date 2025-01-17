Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

First Published Jan 17, 2025, 8:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 8:33 PM IST

Are you considering applying for the Golden Visa in Dubai? In this comprehensive video, we break down everything you need to know before submitting your application. Discover the benefits of the Golden Visa, including long-term residency, tax advantages, and family sponsorship options. We'll also cover the eligibility criteria for investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and outstanding students. Join us as we guide you through the application process and share essential tips to make your Golden Visa journey smooth and successful. WATCH.

