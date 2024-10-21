Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Video: Pakistani man hits himself with shoes during fight with wife (WATCH)

    A video from Pakistan has gone viral, showing a bearded man hitting himself with shoes during a fight with his wife. The wife can be heard calling him 'psycho'.

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    Fights between husbands and wives are common. No matter how aggressive or short-tempered a man is outside the home, he often has to act submissively at home. In India, women have been granted many legal rights. They approach the police for every small quarrel. At the same time, the police also take swift action on atrocities or violence against women.

    There is a common perception among ordinary Indians that men have more rights than women in Pakistan. Wives are supposedly suppressed there. If you think so, watch this viral video from our neighbouring country. This clip is from a household where a husband and wife are quarrelling. But who is dominant during this fight might surprise you.

    Pakistani Man Hits Himself With Shoes
    In a video shared on the X account @gharkekalesh, a man wearing a vest and Bermuda shorts with a long beard can be seen repeatedly hitting himself on the head with shoes. A woman's voice, presumably his wife, can be heard in the background. She continuously calls her husband a psycho, while the frustrated man keeps hitting himself with shoes. As the wife makes accusations, the husband intensifies his self-inflicted shoe beating.



    Indian Men's Situation Better Than Pakistan
    Netizens have commented extensively on the clip shared on @gharkekalesh. One person wrote - Oh brother, who is driving him crazy, can't say, what happened before the video, who knows. The man seems angry with himself about where he's stuck. It certainly can't be believed blindly, but if you trust the girl's words, he might have created a scene before the video. Many people have compared Pakistani wives to Indian wives. One user wrote - This is next level compared to our wives here.

