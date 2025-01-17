Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Watch the thrilling highlights as the Nepal women's Kho Kho team outshines Bangladesh with an impressive 83-24 victory in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025! This remarkable performance shows Nepal's skill and strategy, securing their place in the tournament's knockout stages. From stunning Dream Runs to exceptional teamwork, this match is a testament to the rising talent in women's Kho Kho. Don’t miss out on the action and excitement of this historic win! WATCH.