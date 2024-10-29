Kali Puja 2024: Golden Kali Idol found in Katwa Village Pond

A 'golden' Kali idol was discovered in a pond in Gowai village, Katwa, creating a stir. Villagers initially believed it to be gold and placed it in a temple for worship. A goldsmith later confirmed the idol was made of brass.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 3:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Just before Kali Puja, a 'golden' Kali idol was found in a pond in Gowai village, Katwa, causing a commotion. Ritu Majhi, a village girl, spotted a metallic black idol while bathing in the pond in Majhipara, Gowai village. Since the idol was shining like gold, the villagers initially assumed it was made of gold.

As a result, a curious crowd gathered to see the idol. News spread and excitement filled the entire village. The villagers decided to place the idol in the temple and begin worship. Following the incident, the police arrived and, at the villagers' request, brought a goldsmith who examined the idol and confirmed it was brass. The idol is a ten-inch-tall Dakshinakali idol, which the villagers have installed in their Kali temple.

Ritu Majhi said, "Something got stuck in my hand while bathing in the pond, later I saw that it was a Kali idol. I brought it home and showed it to the neighbours; then, I decided to keep it in the temple."

Gowai village in Katwa is known for its religious harmony, particularly the participation of both Hindu and Muslim communities in the Bihar Kali Puja. For many years, people from the Muslim community have also enthusiastically participated in this puja. According to the locals, such events strengthen Mother Kali's glory and mutual harmony among the villagers.

