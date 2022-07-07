Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

A woman in Florida captured a terrifying moment when a lightning bolt hit her husband’s pick-up truck while driving in front of her car. During a thunderstorm on July 1, the man identified as Edward Whalen was going near St. Petersburg, and his wife, Michaelle, was following him in the car from behind. She recorded their journey on her mobile phone when the crazy moment was captured. Yes, an intense lightning bolt came out of nowhere and hit Edward’s truck, sending flames and sparks flying.

According to a news report, Edward said he felt a slight buzz in the car when it struck. Also, his elder daughter, sitting next to him, jumped on his lap and screamed. Fortunately, nobody in the vehicle was hurt. However, Edward's truck was “completely fried”. Reportedly, all the people in the car were perplexed after the strike.

Twitter user and Chief meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, Paul Dellegatto, shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident.

As per National Weather Service, lightning bolts usually damage cars by frying the electrical system, breaking windows and destroying tires. The video documented by Michaelle has gone crazy viral on various social media platforms. The video shared by Paul Dellegatto has collected over 64.8K views and 1300 likes. After watching the video, social media users were stunned and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Is Florida the lightning capital? Of the U.S.? World?" Another person commented, "Scary yes. What would have really made this video would be if the popcorn had of popped." Take a look.

