Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

    A shocking video shows a lightning strike coming out and hitting a truck in Florida, sending flames and sparks flying.

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 7, 2022, 8:58 PM IST

    A woman in Florida captured a terrifying moment when a lightning bolt hit her husband’s pick-up truck while driving in front of her car. During a thunderstorm on July 1, the man identified as Edward Whalen was going near St. Petersburg, and his wife, Michaelle, was following him in the car from behind. She recorded their journey on her mobile phone when the crazy moment was captured. Yes, an intense lightning bolt came out of nowhere and hit Edward’s truck, sending flames and sparks flying. 

    Also Read: Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    According to a news report, Edward said he felt a slight buzz in the car when it struck. Also, his elder daughter, sitting next to him, jumped on his lap and screamed. Fortunately, nobody in the vehicle was hurt. However, Edward's truck was “completely fried”. Reportedly, all the people in the car were perplexed after the strike.
    Twitter user and Chief meteorologist at FOX13 in Tampa, Paul Dellegatto, shared this video on the micro-blogging site with the details about the incident.

    As per National Weather Service, lightning bolts usually damage cars by frying the electrical system, breaking windows and destroying tires. The video documented by Michaelle has gone crazy viral on various social media platforms. The video shared by Paul Dellegatto has collected over 64.8K views and 1300 likes. After watching the video, social media users were stunned and expressed their opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "Is Florida the lightning capital? Of the U.S.? World?" Another person commented, "Scary yes. What would have really made this video would be if the popcorn had of popped." Take a look.

    Also Read: Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding

    Last Updated Jul 7, 2022, 8:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety - gps

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding - gps

    Watch: Navy officer made to do push-ups at his wedding

    UP cop's act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet - gps

    Watch: UP cop’s act of humanity has been winning hearts on the internet

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of vehicle in which one can eat and travel - gps

    Anand Mahindra shares a video of vehicle in which one can eat and travel

    Shopkeeper rescues a cow from getting electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa: act of kindness goes viral - gps

    Shopkeeper rescues a cow from getting electrocuted in Punjab's Mansa: act of kindness goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert krn

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert

    kpop who is GOT7 member jay b girlfriend youtuber pure d aka kim do hyun drb

    Meet GOT7 member JAY B's girlfriend PURE.D; check out her 7 sexy bikini pictures

    Boris Johnson resigns: The Conservative PM who turned from Brexit messiah to pariah snt

    Boris Johnson resigns: The Conservative PM who turned from Brexit messiah to pariah

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    Vivo 'remitted' Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid tax in India: ED

    CBSE Class 10th 12th results soon know important things to check on your marksheet gcw

    CBSE Class 10th, 12th results soon; know important things to check on your marksheet

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon