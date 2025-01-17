Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Watch the incredible highlights as the Indian women's Kho Kho team outclassed Malaysia with a stunning 80-point victory! This commanding win not only showed their strategic brilliance and teamwork but also secured India's top position in Group A, setting up an exciting quarterfinal clash against Bangladesh. From spectacular Dream Runs by defenders Bhilar Opinaben and Monika to a flawless performance across all four turns, this match was a true testament to India's dominance in the tournament. Don't miss the action! WATCH.