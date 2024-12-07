Viral Video: Is 24-year-old daughter marrying her own 50-year-old father? Truth Revealed

A viral video appearing to show a young woman marrying her father has been circulating on social media. It has been revealed that the video is staged and created for entertainment purposes.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 7, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 7, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

A video showing a young woman with sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead, dressed in a red saree and wearing a mangalsutra (wedding necklace), standing next to an older man, has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man claims the woman is his daughter, and she states she is marrying her father, fulfilling her dream.

The video quickly gained traction. However, the couple recently clarified the situation to the media. A news outlet investigated the matter and discovered a different story.

Samajwadi Party leader Jay Singh Yadav had posted the video. A report from a news organization revealed that the father-daughter narrative is false. Their investigation traced the longest video version to a verified account, which included a disclaimer stating it was created for entertainment. The video depicts a father-in-law marrying his daughter-in-law as a performance with no basis in reality.

Ankita Karotia, a content creator and prank star, posted the video. The same individual has been seen in other videos playing different roles. The viral video is widely believed to be fake and staged for attention and fame. The woman did not marry her father.

