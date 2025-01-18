Faridabad HORROR: 16-year-old raped repeatedly, forced to abort; 3 arrested

A 16-year-old girl in Faridabad, Haryana, was repeatedly raped by three men and coerced into an abortion, police say. Three arrests have been made in connection with the case.

A 16-year-old girl in Faridabad, Haryana, was repeatedly raped by two neighbors and one of their friends, according to police. The victim was also coerced into undergoing an abortion. Authorities have arrested three individuals - Jaswant, 37, Sultan, and Sikander, 55, a neighbor of the victim - in connection with the case.

The victim, who begs on the roadside to support her alcoholic father and younger brother, shared her traumatic experience with a child helpline official. The official subsequently reported the incident to the police, stating that the complaint was initially filed by two NGOs, Shakti Vahini and Nosrishti Sanstha, on January 14.

According to the police, Jaswant, an auto driver who frequently assisted the victim with food, offered to help her when she was searching for her brother.

“The victim revealed that Jaswant took her to his room, where he and Sultan raped her multiple times. They threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it,” police said.

The victim's neighbor, Sikander, offered her food and tea before repeatedly assaulting her, police said.

The official told the police that an unfamiliar woman came to see the girl on January 6 and gave her food, causing the girl to lose consciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, Jaswant provided her with a papaya, a shawl, and a jacket.

The crime was exposed after the girl's health deteriorated following a forced abortion, prompting an NGO to alert the child helpline. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the complaint.

