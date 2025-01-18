Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops form 20 teams to nab attacker on the run; Kareena records statement

Mumbai Police are actively searching for the intruder who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. Over 30 statements have been recorded, and a suspect has been detained for questioning after initially being released due to lack of evidence.

The search for the intruder who attacked actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence on Thursday is still underway. Mumbai Police have recorded statements from more than 30 individuals, and one person has been taken into custody for questioning. Mumbai Police initially detained a suspect on Friday morning but released him hours later, stating that he was not connected to the Saif Ali Khan attack case. However, the same individual was taken back into custody later that night for further questioning.

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

The police have assembled 20 teams, supported by 10 Crime Branch units, to investigate the incident. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been collected, and at least two additional suspects are currently being questioned.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan provided her statement to the Bandra Police concerning the attack on her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of officers. So far, the police have documented over 30 statements related to the case.

The police revealed that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore after forcibly entering Saif Ali Khan's flat.

CCTV footage from Saif Ali Khan's residence and a nearby hotel in Bandra captured the suspect wearing a blue shirt and carrying a backpack. The footage also showed him with folded hands, indicating a possible change of clothing to evade detection. Additionally, the suspect was reportedly spotted near Bandra station, wearing a wristband.

In the early hours of Thursday, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds during an attempted burglary at his residence. The incident occurred when Khan, hearing a commotion between the intruder and one of his house staff, intervened. A scuffle ensued, during which the attacker stabbed him with a sharp object.

Latest Videos