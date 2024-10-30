Typo trouble: Man’s WhatsApp salary slip error of Rs 30 lakh sparks verbal abuse from potential bride

A small salary typo on a matrimonial profile can ruin a relationship. This viral chat is a perfect example. A single zero caused all the trouble.

First Published Oct 30, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

The trend of finding partners on matrimonial applications has increased. People exchange messages and share information about their work, salary, and family. Many are deceived by trusting chats. But here, a man added an extra zero, lost the relationship, and received insults from the woman.

Screenshots of their chat have gone viral on social media. A user named Kish Siff shared the screenshots on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, "She was nice all these days until I pointed out my typo error."

The chat begins with the woman asking about their engagement date. The man replies that they need time to understand each other as it's a second marriage for both. The woman questions the need for more time, hinting at other prospects. The man then asks about the engagement date, and the woman suggests November. He then reveals a typo in his matrimonial profile, stating his salary as 3 million instead of 300,000. Upon hearing this, the woman's tone changes, and she insults him. The man also shared his chat with the woman's mother.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 400,000 views and 250,000 likes. Many commented that she was marrying his salary, not him. Some suggested sleeping in an office corridor was better than marrying such a person. Others criticized feminism, claiming that today's women prioritize salary over household chores, parental care, or having children and that feminism is harmful to women.

Some advised thoroughly checking backgrounds before second marriage, including alimony, salary, and work details. One user commented that a gold digger always remains a gold digger. Another shared a friend's experience where a girl insisted on an apartment in her name before marriage, leading to a breakup.

