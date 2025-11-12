Sheikh Hasina Aide Blasts Muhammad Yunus Govt for ‘Chaos and Crimes’
Former Bangladesh Minister and Awami League leader Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel accused Muhammad Yunus’s interim government of creating chaos and empowering criminals. Nowfel alleged that Yunus freed terrorists and rapists, failed to unite political factions, and conspired with anti-Bangladesh forces to topple Sheikh Hasina’s government.
