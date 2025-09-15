WTO’s Historic Global Fisheries Subsidy Ban Now in Force | Protecting Our Oceans

The World Trade Organization’s landmark agreement on fisheries subsidies officially entered into force on September 15, 2025. This historic pact bans subsidies that promote illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and protects overexploited fish stocks worldwide. Watch as we explore how this global move aims to promote sustainable fishing practices, support marine biodiversity, and address overfishing challenges.

