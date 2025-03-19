user
World Pulse | Was There a 2nd Shooter in JFK Assassination? Theories Emerge as Files Declassified

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 19, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

The recently released JFK files have unveiled shocking new details surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. With over 80,000 documents declassified by the Trump administration, these files suggest potential Mafia connections and the possibility of a second shooter, challenging the long-held narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone. Among the revelations are transcripts indicating organized crime's involvement, along with evidence suggesting that a shot may have come from the infamous grassy knoll. Watch.

