Operation Sindoor: Why Rafale Was India’s Weapon Of Choice That Shook Terrorist Camps?

| Updated : May 07 2025, 09:00 PM
Why did India choose Rafale jets for its powerful response after the Pahalgam terror attack? In Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force unleashed Rafale fighters armed with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs, striking nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. WATCH.

