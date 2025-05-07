How Operation ‘Sindoor’ Became Codename of India’s Military Action Against Pak Terrorist Camps?

In this video, we reveal the emotional and strategic thinking behind the codename for the precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Reports confirm that PM Modi invoked 'sindoor'-the vermillion symbol of marriage worn by Hindu women-to honor the widows left behind after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which deliberately targeted Indian men and shattered families. The name stands as a tribute to their grief and a message of natcivlianional resolve.