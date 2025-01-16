World Pulse | Israel and Hamas Reach Cease-Fire But Will the War Finally End?
On January 16, 2025, a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas was announced, sparking celebrations in Gaza and raising hopes for peace. This deal, facilitated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt, includes a three-phase plan aimed at halting hostilities, swapping hostages, increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and withdrawing Israeli troops. However, experts warn that deep-seated grievances and mutual distrust could reignite tensions. Watch.