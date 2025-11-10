MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Will Pokrovsk Fall Soon? Russia’s New Offensive Puts Eastern Ukraine Under Siege

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 10 2025, 08:05 PM IST
More than a year after it first tried to capture Pokrovsk, Russia's army has launched a renewed push on the Ukrainian city in the eastern Donetsk region. Kyiv has been forced to deploy special forces to the strategically located logistics hub, which could be on the brink of falling to Russia. Here is what we know about the city and its significance to both Kyiv and Moscow. Watch.

