Why Were Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Stuck in Space for 9 Months?

In this video, we explore the unexpected nine-month journey of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially planned as an eight-day test mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, technical issues forced them to extend their stay significantly. Find out the challenges they faced, the scientific contributions they made during their extended mission, and how NASA arranged for their eventual return on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission. WATCH.