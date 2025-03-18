user
user

Why Were Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Stuck in Space for 9 Months?

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 18, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

In this video, we explore the unexpected nine-month journey of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Initially planned as an eight-day test mission aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, technical issues forced them to extend their stay significantly. Find out the challenges they faced, the scientific contributions they made during their extended mission, and how NASA arranged for their eventual return on the SpaceX Crew-9 mission. WATCH.

Recent Videos

How Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Inspires Millions?

How Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Inspires Millions?

Eknath Shinde’s Strong Warning on Aurangzeb Supporters | Asianet Newsable

Eknath Shinde’s Strong Warning on Aurangzeb Supporters | Asianet Newsable

Maha Kumbh Reflects Nation's Collective Awakening, Increased Collective Strength: PM Modi

Maha Kumbh Reflects Nation's Collective Awakening, Increased Collective Strength: PM Modi

BJP & Shiv Sena Protest to Remove Aurangzeb’s Grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Watch

BJP & Shiv Sena Protest to Remove Aurangzeb’s Grave in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Watch

'CM Should Take Action': Congress MP Imran Masood on Nagpur Violence | Asianet Newsable

'CM Should Take Action': Congress MP Imran Masood on Nagpur Violence | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Earns ₹350 Crore, SURPASSES Shah Rukh Khan in Tax Payments!

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle
Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Teaser OUT – A Jaw-Dropping Thrilling Spectacle

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!
Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu REMOVED Matching Tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Fans Spot Fading Ink!

Shah Rukh Khan & Family MOVE OUT of Mannat! Who are Khans' NEW Neighbors?
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan & Family MOVE OUT of Mannat! Who are Khans' NEW Neighbors?

Ananya Panday’s SKINCARE Selfies Go Viral – Fans Love Her Glow!
Entertainment

Ananya Panday’s SKINCARE Selfies Go Viral – Fans Love Her Glow!

Desi Beats: Top 10 BHOJPURI Songs Rocking UP & Bihar!
Entertainment

Desi Beats: Top 10 BHOJPURI Songs Rocking UP & Bihar!

A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’
Entertainment

A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’

Must See

Why Were Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Stuck in Space for 9 Months?
World News

Why Were Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Stuck in Space for 9 Months?

How Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Inspires Millions?
India News

How Indian-American Astronaut Sunita Williams Inspires Millions?

Eknath Shinde’s Strong Warning on Aurangzeb Supporters | Asianet Newsable
India News

Eknath Shinde’s Strong Warning on Aurangzeb Supporters | Asianet Newsable