Trump Reignites Controversial Push for Greenland: 'We Need It for National Security'
President Donald Trump reignites his controversial push for Greenland, declaring it essential for US national security amid Arctic tensions and resource rivalries. The statement revives his 2019 bid to buy the Danish territory, now framed as critical for countering China and Russia in the strategic Arctic region.
