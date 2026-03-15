Netanyahu Dead? Son Yair’s Silence on X Sparks Massive Rumours Amid Iran Tensions
Rumours about the death of Benjamin Netanyahu spread rapidly online after his son Yair Netanyahu stopped posting on X for days. A viral video and social media speculation fueled conspiracy theories, but Israeli officials clarified that Netanyahu is alive and the claims circulating online are fake.
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