Middle East War Is Poisoning Our Planet: The Environmental Damage No One Talks About

As bombs fall and oil facilities burn in the Middle East, the planet pays a hidden price. This 3-minute news package explores the massive climate cost, from jet fuel emissions and toxic smoke plumes over Tehran to pollution threats in the Persian Gulf. Experts warn of long-term scars on air, water, soil, and global energy transitions. War's environmental toll is real, lasting, and affects us all. Based on AFP reporting (March 15, 2026)

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