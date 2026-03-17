Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album
After years of dating rumours, the superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur. From dreamy haldi moments to traditional rituals, their wedding celebrations have taken over the internet, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings.
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