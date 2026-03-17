MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 17 2026, 07:35 PM IST
Share this Video

The Academy Awards sparked controversy after Timothée Chalamet became the center of repeated jokes, performances, and on-stage digs. While some called it harmless humor, others slammed the industry for 'protecting art' while publicly targeting an artist, igniting debate across social media platforms worldwide.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment
Now Playing
Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
Now Playing
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra Missing From In Memoriam Tribute, Fans React
Now Playing
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra Missing From In Memoriam Tribute, Fans React
Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs
Now Playing
Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs
Timothée vs Michael B. Jordan: Oscar Race Gets Dramatic Amid BALLET Controversy!
Now Playing
Timothée vs Michael B. Jordan: Oscar Race Gets Dramatic Amid BALLET Controversy!
Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs
Now Playing
Alia Bhatt’s Birthday Special Top 20 Superhit Songs
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar-2 Exceeds ₹50 Crore Advance Booking Before India Sales
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar-2 Exceeds ₹50 Crore Advance Booking Before India Sales
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar-2 Exceeds ₹50 Crore Advance Booking Before India Sales
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar-2 Exceeds ₹50 Crore Advance Booking Before India Sales
Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier | Birthday Special
Now Playing
Shreya Ghoshal’s Top 20 Superhit Songs That Defined Carrier | Birthday Special

Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment
03:25
Now Playing
Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
03:11
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
03:20
Now Playing
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra Missing From In Memoriam Tribute, Fans React
03:37
Now Playing
Oscars 2026: Dharmendra Missing From In Memoriam Tribute, Fans React

News

Middle East War Is Poisoning Our Planet: The Environmental Damage No One Talks About
02:15
Now Playing
Middle East War Is Poisoning Our Planet: The Environmental Damage No One Talks About
Pakistan Crisis: People Rush For Free Food | Fuel Shortage | Panic Situation | Iran-Israel War
03:13
Now Playing
Pakistan Crisis: People Rush For Free Food | Fuel Shortage | Panic Situation | Iran-Israel War
Netanyahu Dead? Son Yair’s Silence on X Sparks Massive Rumours Amid Iran Tensions
03:37
Now Playing
Netanyahu Dead? Son Yair’s Silence on X Sparks Massive Rumours Amid Iran Tensions

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?