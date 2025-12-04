Gaza’s Rafah Border Crossing: Why Does It Matter Now for Gazans? | Israel-Hamas War

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Gaza’s Rafah Border Crossing: Why Does It Matter Now for Gazans?

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 04 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is a vital gateway for humanitarian aid, essential goods, and movement of people in a region under blockade. Despite its crucial role, the crossing has faced closures amid security concerns and political struggles, including control changes and ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

