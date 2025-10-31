President Trump & Melania Celebrate Halloween at White House With Trick-Or-Treaters
The White House turned festive as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hosted Halloween celebrations in Washington DC. The couple greeted trick-or-treaters, families, and costumed kids on the South Lawn, marking the season with candies, decorations, and patriotic pumpkins. The event blended tradition with presidential charm.
