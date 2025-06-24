War Powers Act: Who Really Decides When America Goes to War? | Israel-Iran Conflict

Who really decides when America goes to war? Dive into the history and controversy of the War Powers Act - officially known as the War Powers Resolution of 1973. This law was passed in the aftermath of the Vietnam War to limit the president’s ability to send U.S. troops into conflict without congressional approval. But has it worked? In this video, we break down how the Constitution divides war powers between Congress and the president, what the War Powers Act actually requires, and why recent presidents have often pushed the limits of their authority.