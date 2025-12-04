Putin's India Visit: As India Eyes S-500, Here's How It Secured Russia's Elite S-400 Defense System

As Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, we uncover how India acquired the highly advanced S-400 Triumf air defense system from Russia. India's $5 billion deal signed in 2018 for five S-400 regiments has already fortified its air defense capabilities, with three squadrons operational near key borders. Recent talks focus on replenishing over 300 missiles for these systems under a $1.1 billion deal, ensuring continued dominance in aerial defense amid regional challenges. Watch the strategic significance of this partnership and what lies ahead as India considers the next-gen S-500 system.

