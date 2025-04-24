US-EU Trade War Heats Up: EU Slaps Apple & Meta with $800m Fines. What it Means for Big Tech?
The European Union has fined Apple and Meta nearly $800 million for violating the bloc’s tough new digital competition laws. Apple faces a €500 million ($570 million) penalty for restricting app developers from steering users to cheaper offers outside the App Store, while Meta is hit with a €200 million ($228 million) fine for its controversial 'pay or consent' data model on Facebook and Instagram. WATCH.
