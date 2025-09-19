US Ends Waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port, India’s Afghan Access Faces Setback
The Trump administration scrapped the sanctions waiver for Iran’s Chabahar Port, developed by India to create a trade corridor into Afghanistan and Central Asia. The waiver, granted in 2018, will lapse on September 29, 2025. Its removal threatens India’s financing plans and Afghanistan’s dream of reducing reliance on Pakistan’s Karachi port.
