US Deploys Typhon Missiles in Japan to Counter China, Russia

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 16 2025, 11:02 AM IST
In a major strategic move, the U.S. deployed its Typhon missile system in Japan on September 15, flexing military muscle against China and Russia. The land-based launcher can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles deep into Asia or SM-6 missiles against ships and aircraft. The system will feature in the upcoming Resolute Dragon drill.

