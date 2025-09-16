US Deploys Typhon Missiles in Japan to Counter China, Russia
In a major strategic move, the U.S. deployed its Typhon missile system in Japan on September 15, flexing military muscle against China and Russia. The land-based launcher can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles deep into Asia or SM-6 missiles against ships and aircraft. The system will feature in the upcoming Resolute Dragon drill.
