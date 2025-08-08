America's Dark Eagle Hypersonic Missile Deployed in Australia To Counter China
The United States has deployed its cutting-edge Dark Eagle Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system to Australia’s Northern Territory for the first time, marking a historic milestone in Indo-Pacific military strategy. This deployment, part of the multinational Talisman Sabre 2025 exercises, demonstrates the US Army’s ability to rapidly station and command hypersonic missiles abroad to strengthen allied deterrence with Australia amid rising tensions with China.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:21
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing